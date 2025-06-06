Left Menu

Global Preparations Underway for Historic 11th International Day of Yoga

A virtual workshop organized by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting attracted over 400 participants. The event focused on promoting the upcoming 11th International Day of Yoga, emphasizing a unified theme and media strategy to ensure broad-based participation across India.

In a significant step towards promoting the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), a high-level virtual workshop was held, hosted by the Ministry of Ayush in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The meeting, which brought together over 400 participants from various government departments, focused on enhancing cooperation and outreach.

This year's Yoga Day, which marks a decade since the United Nations officially recognized the practice, is themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. Officials emphasized the unified commitment of the central government to promote this theme and outlined an integrated media strategy to ensure widespread engagement and participation.

Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha highlighted the international recognition of Yoga as a national movement for wellness. He stressed the importance of connecting citizens nationwide to this global celebration, while other officials discussed the crucial role of media and creativity as preparations for the June 21st event are in full swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

