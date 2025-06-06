Left Menu

Golden Brilliance: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Shines with 45 Kg of Gold

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya features 45 kilograms of gold, valued at Rs 50 crore, in its construction. Limited public access is currently available as construction continues. The recent consecration of seven idols has attracted large crowds. Plans for full public access will be finalized soon as additional facilities are completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, adorned with 45 kilograms of pure gold, stands as a testament to opulence and devotion, according to Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee.

As of Friday, following the consecration of the Ram Darbar on the temple's first floor, Mishra revealed that while ongoing gold work in the Sheshavatar Temple continues, the main structure is complete but the complex's museum, auditorium, and guest house await their final touches by December 2025.

Despite the scorching heat, throngs of devotees have gathered, eagerly awaiting full public access. Arrangements are underway to manage visitor entries, and temporary pathways have been laid to ensure safe navigation amid the construction. The Ram Temple Trust is devising a detailed plan to facilitate public entries soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

