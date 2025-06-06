Golden Brilliance: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Shines with 45 Kg of Gold

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, adorned with 45 kilograms of pure gold, stands as a testament to opulence and devotion, according to Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee.

As of Friday, following the consecration of the Ram Darbar on the temple's first floor, Mishra revealed that while ongoing gold work in the Sheshavatar Temple continues, the main structure is complete but the complex's museum, auditorium, and guest house await their final touches by December 2025.

Despite the scorching heat, throngs of devotees have gathered, eagerly awaiting full public access. Arrangements are underway to manage visitor entries, and temporary pathways have been laid to ensure safe navigation amid the construction. The Ram Temple Trust is devising a detailed plan to facilitate public entries soon.

