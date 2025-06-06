Left Menu

A Stone for Satan: The Spiritual Battle at Hajj

The stoning of the devil ritual at the Hajj in Saudi Arabia symbolizes submission to God and triumph over evil. Pilgrims like Subardi Abdulaha participate by throwing stones at symbolic pillars in Mina, emulating Prophet Ibrahim's defiance against Satan, and then complete other rites of the Hajj.

In Saudi Arabia, the sacred ritual of stoning the devil at the Hajj embodies a profound act of submission to God for many, while others see it as a symbolic triumph over evil.

Among the 1.6 million pilgrims participating was Subardi Abdulaha from Indonesia, who energetically hurled pebbles at Mina's towering pillars, declaring, "I'm doing the jamarat!" This ritual reenacts Prophet Ibrahim's defiance against Satan, where pilgrims collected stones from Muzdalifah overnight and threw seven pebbles at each of the three structures.

The historic act is rooted in the story of Ibrahim, who, upon God's command, was ready to sacrifice his son Ismail, with Satan attempting thrice to dissuade him. After the rite, men shave their heads and women trim their hair, and many proceed to Mecca for the concluding rites of the Hajj, including circling the sacred Kaaba.

