Daji Panshikar: A Lifelong Dedication to Indian Epics Ends at 92

Renowned scholar and author Daji Panshikar, celebrated for his mastery of Indian epics, has passed away at the age of 92 in Thane, Maharashtra, following a brief illness, as confirmed by his family.

Spanning over five decades, Panshikar devoted his life to exploring and interpreting Hindu scriptures, notably the ''Ramayana'' and ''Mahabharata''. He delivered more than 2,500 lectures across India and internationally, firmly establishing his reputation as a distinguished scholar.

Panshikar also left a significant mark in literary circles as a regular columnist for 16 years with the Marathi daily ''Saamana''. He was instrumental in managing the theatre organisation 'Natyasampada Natya Sanstha'. His contributions to literature, music, theatre, and film will be fondly remembered. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, and his extended family, with final rites scheduled for Saturday at Jawahar Bagh Crematorium.