Star-Studded Cast Joins 'Whalefall' Movie Adaptation

Actors Elisabeth Shue and John Ortiz have officially joined the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated movie adaptation of Daniel Kraus' novel, 'Whalefall'.

The film, as reported by Deadline, is set to captivate audiences with its thrilling narrative, also featuring talents like Jane Levy and Emily Rudd. Under the directorial vision of Brian Duffield, 'Whalefall' stars Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin in leading roles.

The storyline centers on a scuba diver who becomes trapped inside an enormous sperm whale while searching for his late father's remains. As he fights against time with dwindling oxygen, he unexpectedly finds a renewed will to live in this perilous predicament. The movie is a production by Imagine Entertainment, spearheaded by producers Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum.