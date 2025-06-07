Left Menu

The Urgent Call of the Ocean: A Cry for Change with David Attenborough

The film 'Ocean With David Attenborough' highlights the often unseen destruction of marine life through practices like industrial bottom trawling. Narrated by the renowned naturalist, it calls for urgent action to protect the seas and restore ocean health, pointing to potential for recovery if such measures are enacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nice | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 12:07 IST
  • Country:
  • France

An ominous chain unspools through the water, heralding chaos as a mud cloud erupts from net-plowed seafloors. This is industrial bottom trawling, not CGI but real and legal. 'Ocean With David Attenborough' showcases marine life destruction, urging change.

At 99, David Attenborough delivers a personal reflection on witnessing ocean discoveries. Unlike previous works, 'Ocean' employs an urgent tone, capturing mass coral bleaching, dwindling stocks, and industrial-exploitation underscoring marine vulnerability.

With World Oceans Day and the UN Ocean Conference as backdrop, the film advocates protecting 30% of oceans by 2030. The global plea is clear: Current laws fail the seas. Banning destructive practices is imperative. 'Ocean' premieres on National Geographic and streams globally soon.

