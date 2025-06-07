The Urgent Call of the Ocean: A Cry for Change with David Attenborough

An ominous chain unspools through the water, heralding chaos as a mud cloud erupts from net-plowed seafloors. This is industrial bottom trawling, not CGI but real and legal. 'Ocean With David Attenborough' showcases marine life destruction, urging change.

At 99, David Attenborough delivers a personal reflection on witnessing ocean discoveries. Unlike previous works, 'Ocean' employs an urgent tone, capturing mass coral bleaching, dwindling stocks, and industrial-exploitation underscoring marine vulnerability.

With World Oceans Day and the UN Ocean Conference as backdrop, the film advocates protecting 30% of oceans by 2030. The global plea is clear: Current laws fail the seas. Banning destructive practices is imperative. 'Ocean' premieres on National Geographic and streams globally soon.