Boosting Ganga's Glory: New Initiatives in Conservation

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Patil, underscored the importance of the Ganga River's cleanliness and biodiversity as a national priority during an event at the Wildlife Institute of India.

Patil announced that the National River Research Centre, established at the institute, will invigorate efforts in river conservation, water management, and biodiversity enhancement across India.

Furthering conservation efforts, a Dolphin Rescue Van was introduced to bolster emergency response and protection for aquatic life in the Ganga River.

