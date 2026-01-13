Left Menu

Boosting Ganga's Glory: New Initiatives in Conservation

Union Minister C R Patil highlights the national significance of Ganga River's cleanliness and biodiversity conservation during a Wildlife Institute of India event. The newly inaugurated National River Research Centre aims to direct efforts in river conservation, while a Dolphin Rescue Van enhances aquatic rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:34 IST
Boosting Ganga's Glory: New Initiatives in Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Patil, underscored the importance of the Ganga River's cleanliness and biodiversity as a national priority during an event at the Wildlife Institute of India.

Patil announced that the National River Research Centre, established at the institute, will invigorate efforts in river conservation, water management, and biodiversity enhancement across India.

Furthering conservation efforts, a Dolphin Rescue Van was introduced to bolster emergency response and protection for aquatic life in the Ganga River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Budget Deficit: December Trends and Insights

Record U.S. Budget Deficit: December Trends and Insights

 United States
2
U.S. Government's $1 Billion Bet on L3Harris: A New Era for Rocket Motors

U.S. Government's $1 Billion Bet on L3Harris: A New Era for Rocket Motors

 Global
3
France's Modest Growth Amid Aerospace Momentum and Political Uncertainty

France's Modest Growth Amid Aerospace Momentum and Political Uncertainty

 Global
4
Global Solidarity Rallies Behind Fed Chair Amid Intimidation Probe

Global Solidarity Rallies Behind Fed Chair Amid Intimidation Probe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026