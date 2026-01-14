Chaos in Kaziranga: Tradition Clashes with Conservation Laws
Tension arose in Kaziranga National Park as locals protested a ban on community fishing during Bhogali Bihu, citing tradition. Officials enforced a High Court order prohibiting fishing to preserve the park's ecosystem. The situation escalated to protests but was later controlled with locals retrieving their nets.
Tension erupted in Kaziranga National Park's Haldibari area on Wednesday as forest and police officials intervened to stop community fishing during Bhogali Bihu, citing a Gauhati High Court order banning such activities in the park.
Locals, including women, gathered for the customary fishing event when authorities asked them to disperse. The resistance claimed tradition, resulting in slogans and a brief blockade of National Highway 37.
The High Court banned fishing during Bihu for wildlife conservation, and officials enforced prohibitory orders. The situation stabilized, allowing locals to retrieve their fishing gear.
