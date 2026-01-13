AI and Water: Navigating the Intersection of Growth and Resource Conservation in India
The Ecolab Watermark Study highlights India's high awareness of AI's water footprint amid growing digital infrastructure. Findings emphasize integrating water conservation in business strategies as AI expands. Ecolab's study connects AI and water stewardship, urging collaborative efforts to manage water resources efficiently.
Ecolab, a global leader in sustainability, has published its third annual Ecolab Watermark™ Study, shedding light on India's take on water challenges in the face of burgeoning digital growth driven by artificial intelligence (AI).
The research reveals a nuanced public awareness: 70% of Indian consumers realize the significant water demands of AI, while 86% associate it with high energy use. This awareness coincides with the rapid expansion of AI-driven infrastructure across India, intensifying demands on businesses to incorporate water conservation and recycling into their strategies.
Ecolab's study calls for cross-sector collaboration to close the water reuse gap, currently less than 20% globally. With a projected 56% water deficit by 2030, Ecolab underscores the necessity of smart water management to sustain economic growth, with AI offering a potential solution.
