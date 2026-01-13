AI and Water: Navigating the Intersection of Growth and Resource Conservation in India

Ecolab, a global leader in sustainability, has published its third annual Ecolab Watermark™ Study, shedding light on India's take on water challenges in the face of burgeoning digital growth driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The research reveals a nuanced public awareness: 70% of Indian consumers realize the significant water demands of AI, while 86% associate it with high energy use. This awareness coincides with the rapid expansion of AI-driven infrastructure across India, intensifying demands on businesses to incorporate water conservation and recycling into their strategies.

Ecolab's study calls for cross-sector collaboration to close the water reuse gap, currently less than 20% globally. With a projected 56% water deficit by 2030, Ecolab underscores the necessity of smart water management to sustain economic growth, with AI offering a potential solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)