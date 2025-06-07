Shazahn Padamsee's Intimate Wedding with Ashish Kanakia
Actor Shazahn Padamsee married businessman Ashish Kanakia in a private ceremony. The actress, known for films like 'Housefull 2', shared her wedding pictures on Instagram. The couple previously announced their engagement ceremony earlier in January. Padamsee's latest work includes a role in 'Hai Junoon!'.
- Country:
- India
Renowned actress Shazahn Padamsee, celebrated for her roles in ''Housefull 2'' and ''Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year'', has married businessman Ashish Kanakia in a serene and private ceremony.
Padamsee took to Instagram to reveal her wedding day details, choosing an elegant off-white lehenga for the occasion, complemented by floral embroidery and minimalistic makeup. Her husband, Ashish, donned a matching embroidered sherwani for the special day.
The couple, who had earlier marked their roka ceremony in January, made a social media announcement tagged as ''New Beginnings 20.01.2025''. Meanwhile, Shazahn's acting repertoire continues to grow, with her recent appearance in ''Hai Junoon!'', starring alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Malvika Raaj Bagga Announces Pregnancy in Heartwarming Instagram Post
Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Concerns Over Instagram 'Likes' Amidst 'Spirit' Movie Controversy
Instagram Influencer's Arrest Sparks Legal Drama
Controversy Erupts Over Kolkata Police's Arrest of Instagram Influencer
Walton Goggins Clears the Air on Instagram Drama with Co-star Aimee Lou Wood