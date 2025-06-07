Left Menu

Shazahn Padamsee's Intimate Wedding with Ashish Kanakia

Actor Shazahn Padamsee married businessman Ashish Kanakia in a private ceremony. The actress, known for films like 'Housefull 2', shared her wedding pictures on Instagram. The couple previously announced their engagement ceremony earlier in January. Padamsee's latest work includes a role in 'Hai Junoon!'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 12:21 IST
Shazahn Padamsee's Intimate Wedding with Ashish Kanakia
wedding
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actress Shazahn Padamsee, celebrated for her roles in ''Housefull 2'' and ''Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year'', has married businessman Ashish Kanakia in a serene and private ceremony.

Padamsee took to Instagram to reveal her wedding day details, choosing an elegant off-white lehenga for the occasion, complemented by floral embroidery and minimalistic makeup. Her husband, Ashish, donned a matching embroidered sherwani for the special day.

The couple, who had earlier marked their roka ceremony in January, made a social media announcement tagged as ''New Beginnings 20.01.2025''. Meanwhile, Shazahn's acting repertoire continues to grow, with her recent appearance in ''Hai Junoon!'', starring alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025