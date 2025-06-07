Spotlight on Snoop: The Rise of a Rap Legend
Director Craig Brewer is set to direct a biopic about rapper Snoop Dogg, tracing his rise to fame. The film, produced by Universal Pictures, will feature a script co-written by Brewer and Joe Robert Cole. Casting details are pending, with production led by Dogg and Sara Ramaker.
- Country:
- United States
In a highly anticipated cinematic venture, director Craig Brewer, famed for 'Hustle & Flow', is taking the helm of a biopic detailing the life of iconic rapper Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., more widely recognized as Snoop Dogg.
Set in the vibrant world of 1990s hip-hop, Snoop Dogg rapidly gained fame with chart-topping tracks such as 'Sweat', 'Let It Roll', 'Beautiful', and 'Riders on the Storm'.
The upcoming Universal Pictures film, with a screenplay collaboration between Brewer and Joe Robert Cole, promises a riveting chronicle of Snoop's rise to stardom. Produced by Snoop Dogg himself alongside Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker, casting details remain tightly under wraps.
