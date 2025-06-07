Left Menu

Eid-ul-Azha Celebrations: Ensuring Peace Amidst Tradition

Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with tight security across the state to ensure peaceful observance. Namaaz was offered under guidance at prominent locations, followed by prayers for national safety. Police enforced bans on prohibited sacrifices, coordinated with municipal bodies for waste disposal, and engaged communities to maintain harmony during the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:46 IST
Eid-ul-Azha Celebrations: Ensuring Peace Amidst Tradition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eid-ul-Azha was observed across the state with heightened security to ensure a peaceful celebration. In the capital, Lucknow, namaaz was performed under Shahi Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, who urged compliance with sacrificial guidelines and prayed for national safety.

Police chief Rajeev Krishna spearheaded operations ensuring safety during the festival. Strategies focused on prevention, community engagement, and vigilance. Meetings were held with community leaders to prevent new traditions and reinforce bans on prohibited sacrifices. Proper disposal of sacrificial remains was coordinated with municipal bodies.

Security measures included extra deployment of police, PAC, and Home Guards. In Sambhal, an agreement limited sacrifices to designated areas. Celebrations were peaceful statewide, with varied namaaz timings seen in locations like Amethi, ensuring orderly observance and community cooperation.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025