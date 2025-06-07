Eid-ul-Azha Celebrations: Ensuring Peace Amidst Tradition

Eid-ul-Azha was observed across the state with heightened security to ensure a peaceful celebration. In the capital, Lucknow, namaaz was performed under Shahi Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, who urged compliance with sacrificial guidelines and prayed for national safety.

Police chief Rajeev Krishna spearheaded operations ensuring safety during the festival. Strategies focused on prevention, community engagement, and vigilance. Meetings were held with community leaders to prevent new traditions and reinforce bans on prohibited sacrifices. Proper disposal of sacrificial remains was coordinated with municipal bodies.

Security measures included extra deployment of police, PAC, and Home Guards. In Sambhal, an agreement limited sacrifices to designated areas. Celebrations were peaceful statewide, with varied namaaz timings seen in locations like Amethi, ensuring orderly observance and community cooperation.