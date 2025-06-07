Little Caesars Enters Indian Pizza Market with a Delicious Expansion

Little Caesars, the world's third-largest pizza chain based in Detroit, Michigan, is making its debut in the Indian market, marking its 30th international expansion. With India being one of the fastest-growing quick-service restaurant (QSR) markets, the brand sees significant growth potential.

The popular pizza chain plans to launch its first outlet in Delhi-NCR this month, with additional locations slated to open soon after. Harnessing Harvest will serve as the franchise partner, leveraging its nearly nine decades of experience in the Indian food and hospitality sector.

According to Little Caesars' Global Retail President, Paula Vissing, the company's entry into India is a pivotal milestone, introducing an exciting and unique menu that aims to captivate Indian consumers with its value and taste. As part of its global expansion strategy, Little Caesars has also entered markets like Cambodia and Kuwait.