Supreme Court Seeks Shift of Coal-Based Industries from Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court took a significant step on Monday by seeking responses from union ministries regarding the proposal to relocate coal-based industries from Delhi-NCR for enhanced air quality. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant plans to address vehicular air pollution issues on March 12, influenced by suggestions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The court also requested feedback from stakeholders on CAQM's recommendations to mitigate dust from construction and demolition activities. It specifically asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), and the Ministry of Power to comment on not setting new coal-based thermal plants within a 300 km radius of Delhi.

Public notices have been directed to be issued by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, inviting input from stakeholders. The states are required to submit an 'Action Taken Plan' summarizing the responses received. Additionally, the Delhi government is instructed to present a detailed action plan to implement these long-term solutions by the CAQM.