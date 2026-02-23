Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Shift of Coal-Based Industries from Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has asked union ministries to propose shifting coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR to improve air quality. It also plans to examine vehicular pollution based on CAQM suggestions. Stakeholders must respond with action plans for proposed measures, with a next hearing set for March 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:31 IST
The Supreme Court took a significant step on Monday by seeking responses from union ministries regarding the proposal to relocate coal-based industries from Delhi-NCR for enhanced air quality. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant plans to address vehicular air pollution issues on March 12, influenced by suggestions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The court also requested feedback from stakeholders on CAQM's recommendations to mitigate dust from construction and demolition activities. It specifically asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), and the Ministry of Power to comment on not setting new coal-based thermal plants within a 300 km radius of Delhi.

Public notices have been directed to be issued by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, inviting input from stakeholders. The states are required to submit an 'Action Taken Plan' summarizing the responses received. Additionally, the Delhi government is instructed to present a detailed action plan to implement these long-term solutions by the CAQM.

