Trump and UFC: A Cage-Side Reunion

Former President Donald Trump received a roaring ovation as he entered the UFC event at the Prudential Centre, temporarily halting his public feud with tech giant Elon Musk to enjoy the spectacle of mixed martial arts.

Accompanied by UFC President Dana White, Trump took his seat at the ringside to the tune of Kid Rock's "American Bad Ass," a scenario reminiscent of last November's event at Madison Square Garden where Musk was also present.

Along with his family and political figure Marco Rubio, Trump mingled with notable personalities like retired boxing legend Mike Tyson and engaged with enthusiastic UFC fans capturing the moment on their smartphones.

