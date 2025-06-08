The Enigmatic 'Fish Prasadam' Tradition in Telangana

The renowned 'fish prasadam', credited by some as a remedy for asthma, was administered on Sunday by the Bathini family, based in the city.

The event, hosted at the Exhibition Grounds, was inaugurated by Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, state Congress President and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, among other dignitaries.

This unique tradition involves a murrel fish stuffed with herbal paste, dispensed annually by the Bathini family on the auspicious occasion of 'Mrigasira Karthi', a practice that dates back over a hundred years. Although scientific and health experts often question its medicinal efficacy, the event continues to attract thousands every year.