Tragedy under the Bridge: Homeless Man Murdered in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, a homeless man named Prakash Nagorao Lokhande was brutally murdered under the Shahbaz Belapur bridge. The accused, Abhishek Singh, attacked Lokhande with a stone following a quarrel. The attacker was apprehended by locals and later rescued by the police. The incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Navi Mumbai as a homeless man, Prakash Nagorao Lokhande, was fatally bludgeoned during the early hours on Sunday. Authorities stated that Lokhande, who slept under the Shahbaz Belapur bridge, was attacked by Abhishek Singh, also known as Abhishek Pal, following a heated argument.

The altercation took place around 3:45 a.m., resulting in Singh attacking the sleeping Lokhande with a large stone, leading to his immediate death. Onlookers quickly captured Singh and began assaulting him, compelling police intervention at the scene.

Rescued from the wrath of the mob, Singh sustained injuries and was taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 103(1), murder, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the investigation currently ongoing, according to the police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

