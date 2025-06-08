Tragedy under the Bridge: Homeless Man Murdered in Navi Mumbai

A tragic incident unfolded in Navi Mumbai as a homeless man, Prakash Nagorao Lokhande, was fatally bludgeoned during the early hours on Sunday. Authorities stated that Lokhande, who slept under the Shahbaz Belapur bridge, was attacked by Abhishek Singh, also known as Abhishek Pal, following a heated argument.

The altercation took place around 3:45 a.m., resulting in Singh attacking the sleeping Lokhande with a large stone, leading to his immediate death. Onlookers quickly captured Singh and began assaulting him, compelling police intervention at the scene.

Rescued from the wrath of the mob, Singh sustained injuries and was taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 103(1), murder, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the investigation currently ongoing, according to the police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)