Cricket and Politics Unite: Rinku Singh Engaged to MP Priya Saroj
Rinku Singh, the Indian cricketer, and Priya Saroj, a Samajwadi Party MP, celebrated their engagement with a ceremony attended by several prominent political figures, including Akhilesh Yadav. The event highlighted the union of sports and politics in India.
Indian cricket star Rinku Singh has taken a significant step in his personal life by getting engaged to Priya Saroj, a Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party. The lavish ceremony on Sunday was held in the capital city and garnered attention from notable political and sports personalities.
The engagement ceremony included high-profile attendees such as SP President Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Dimple Yadav. Esteemed figures like Rajeev Shukla, Jaya Bachchan, Shivpal Yadav, Rajgopal Yadav, and cricketer Bhuvnesh Kumar also marked their presence, highlighting a fusion of cricket and politics.
In his remarks post-event, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad conveyed his best wishes to the couple, expressing hopes for a prosperous future ahead. Rinku Singh, known for his association with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, pairs with Priya Saroj, who emerged victorious in the Machhlishahr seat during the 2024 elections.
