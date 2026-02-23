Mukul Roy: The 'Chanakya' of West Bengal Politics Bows Out

In a rare display of unity, West Bengal's political stalwarts, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, paid their respects to the late Mukul Roy. The veteran politician died of cardiac arrest at 71, drawing condolences from all corners of the political spectrum.

Mukul Roy, once heralded as the 'Chanakya' of state politics, had an illustrious career spanning over five decades, during which he seamlessly navigated major parties like the Congress, TMC, and BJP. Known for his strategic prowess, Roy played an instrumental role in shaping the region's political dynamics.

Reflecting on Roy's legacy, figures like Abhishek Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged his indelible impact on West Bengal's politics and his ability to build bridges across party lines. Despite past political divergences, Roy's passing united old rivals in tribute, marking the end of an era.

(With inputs from agencies.)