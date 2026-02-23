Left Menu

Mukul Roy: The 'Chanakya' of West Bengal Politics Bows Out

Veteran political figure Mukul Roy passed away at 71, leaving a significant mark on West Bengal's politics. Tributes from leaders across party lines poured in, highlighting his contributions to the TMC, BJP, and Congress. Known for his strategic acumen, Roy was a pivotal figure in the state's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:24 IST
Mukul Roy: The 'Chanakya' of West Bengal Politics Bows Out
Mukul Roy
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare display of unity, West Bengal's political stalwarts, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, paid their respects to the late Mukul Roy. The veteran politician died of cardiac arrest at 71, drawing condolences from all corners of the political spectrum.

Mukul Roy, once heralded as the 'Chanakya' of state politics, had an illustrious career spanning over five decades, during which he seamlessly navigated major parties like the Congress, TMC, and BJP. Known for his strategic prowess, Roy played an instrumental role in shaping the region's political dynamics.

Reflecting on Roy's legacy, figures like Abhishek Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged his indelible impact on West Bengal's politics and his ability to build bridges across party lines. Despite past political divergences, Roy's passing united old rivals in tribute, marking the end of an era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defiant Prayers Amidst Political Turmoil: The Fight for Besigye's Freedom

Defiant Prayers Amidst Political Turmoil: The Fight for Besigye's Freedom

 Uganda
2
Five killed, 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns on Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow: Police.

Five killed, 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns on Purvanchal Express...

 India
3
Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games

Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games

 Global
4
Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026