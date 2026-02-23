Vijay's Allegations: A Fiery Confrontation in Tamil Nadu Politics

Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), launched a blistering attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, accusing him of corrupt practices and prioritizing political gains over public service. In a charged speech, Vijay questioned the wealth accumulated by politicians post-entry into politics.

He criticized the DMK's portrayal of Tamil Nadu as a developed state, challenging its claims of economic growth under Stalin's leadership. Vijay, preparing for the upcoming assembly elections, positioned TVK as a 'pure force' against what he called the 'evil force' of the DMK.

Addressing party functionaries, Vijay reiterated TVK's commitment to secularism and social justice, promising personal outreach to communities. He galvanized party members with a pledge against corruption, symbolized by TVK's whistle symbol, in preparation for a robust electoral campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)