Army Chief Inaugurates Community Radio, Promotes Cultural Heritage
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Uttarakhand's Garhwal region to assess operational readiness. He inaugurated a community radio station, Ibex Tarana 88.4 FM, aimed at promoting local culture and knowledge sharing. The station will cover diverse topics such as education, environment, and traditional arts.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi inspected forward posts in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region to evaluate the operational readiness of the forces stationed there, as confirmed by officials.
He emphasized the necessity of maintaining high operational standards and constant vigilance while addressing the stationed troops, recognizing their dedication and professionalism. An official statement highlighted his commendations.
General Dwivedi also made a significant cultural contribution by inaugurating Ibex Tarana 88.4 FM, Uttarakhand's first community radio station in Jyotirmath, envisioned to be a hub for local expression and cultural preservation. This station will feature programs on diverse topics, aiming to unite the community and promote cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Negligence at Community Health Centre Sparks Outrage in Ballia
Reviving the Noon River: A Community's Journey of Hope and Restoration
Vandalism Strikes Thane Station Toilets: A Community Issue
Music Community Mourns Tragic Loss of Influential Executive Dave Shapiro
A Farewell to Alternative Visionaries: Tragic Loss in Music Community