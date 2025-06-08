Army Chief Inaugurates Community Radio, Promotes Cultural Heritage

On Sunday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi inspected forward posts in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region to evaluate the operational readiness of the forces stationed there, as confirmed by officials.

He emphasized the necessity of maintaining high operational standards and constant vigilance while addressing the stationed troops, recognizing their dedication and professionalism. An official statement highlighted his commendations.

General Dwivedi also made a significant cultural contribution by inaugurating Ibex Tarana 88.4 FM, Uttarakhand's first community radio station in Jyotirmath, envisioned to be a hub for local expression and cultural preservation. This station will feature programs on diverse topics, aiming to unite the community and promote cultural heritage.

