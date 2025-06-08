Left Menu

Odisha to Preserve Jagannath Temple's Sanctity with New Food and Liquor Ban

The Odisha government announced a ban on non-vegetarian food and liquor sales within a 2-km radius of the Jagannath temple in Puri. The initiative aims to maintain the sacred nature of the area. Plans include uniform architectural regulations for buildings along the Grand Road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:32 IST
Odisha to Preserve Jagannath Temple's Sanctity with New Food and Liquor Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has declared a prohibition on the sale of non-vegetarian food and liquor in a 2-km radius surrounding the Jagannath temple in Puri, as stated by Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Sunday.

This decision is a segment of the state's wider strategy to uphold the sacred ambiance of the revered town. 'To ensure the holiness of the area, all meat and liquor sales, including bars, will be fully banned,' Harichandan, who also serves as the excise minister, elaborated.

In addition to the restrictions on the Grand Road, there are plans to standardize building designs around the temple, following recommendations from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to the Housing and Urban Development Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025