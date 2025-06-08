Odisha to Preserve Jagannath Temple's Sanctity with New Food and Liquor Ban

The Odisha government has declared a prohibition on the sale of non-vegetarian food and liquor in a 2-km radius surrounding the Jagannath temple in Puri, as stated by Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Sunday.

This decision is a segment of the state's wider strategy to uphold the sacred ambiance of the revered town. 'To ensure the holiness of the area, all meat and liquor sales, including bars, will be fully banned,' Harichandan, who also serves as the excise minister, elaborated.

In addition to the restrictions on the Grand Road, there are plans to standardize building designs around the temple, following recommendations from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to the Housing and Urban Development Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)