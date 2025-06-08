Miley Cyrus "wasn't allowed" to sing 'Hannah Montana' songs after exit from Disney

Actress-singer Miley Cyrus had to leave the 'Hannah Montana' songs behind after exiting the Disney Channel, reported Variety. In a recent conversation on Spotify's 'The Ringer' podcast, as quoted by Variety, Cyrus said she 'wasn't allowed' to sing any of the original songs from her hit TV series 'Hannah Montana' after the show ended in 2011.

"After I left Disney, I wasn't allowed to perform any of the 'Hannah Montana' music. It's not like I wanted to, I mean, performing 'The Best Of Both Worlds' between 'We Can't Stop' and 'Wrecking Ball,' wouldn't have really made sense. It was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn't allowed to sing them," said Miley Cyrus as quoted by Variety. However, after Cyrus was named a Disney Legend at D23 2024, the actress was "given permission to perform those songs in the future," which Cyrus said was "pretty cool," as reported by Variety.

As per the outlet, 'Hannah Montana,' which followed a regular teen who lives a double life as the titular pop sensation, ran for 100 episodes from 2006 to 2011 on the Disney Channel. Other cast members included Emily Osment, Jason Earles, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mitchel Musso and Moises Arias.

Recently, the pop sensation Miley Cyrus officially released her highly anticipated ninth studio album, 'Something Beautiful'. This new album marks a significant milestone in Cyrus's nearly 20-year career, following the success of her 2023 album 'Endless Summer Vacation', which featured the global hit single 'Flowers'.

Cyrus describes 'Something Beautiful' as "a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy" and a "one of a kind pop opera".T The album explores themes of beauty, death, psychedelia, impermanence, heartbreak, and destruction, showcasing Cyrus's artistic growth and experimentation, as reported by Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)