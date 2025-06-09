Broadway Triumphs at Tony Awards: Celebrating a Diverse Season of Record-Breaking Achievements

The Tony Awards kicked off with major wins for 'Buena Vista Social Club', 'Maybe Happy Ending', and 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' on the pre-show stage, carving paths for their success on Sunday night. Host Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry led audiences through the initial round of accolades broadcast from Radio City Music Hall.

Each show won accolades for technical feats; 'Maybe Happy Ending' grabbed best book and score, while 'Buena Vista Social Club' excelled in choreography through the work of Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado. Meanwhile, the special effects of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' earned it three design-related awards.

This season, Broadway's bright spectrum of productions brought in a record USD 1.9 billion in sales, surpassing previous highs and signaling a cultural resurgence. High-profile plays such as 'Good Night, and Good Luck' and 'Glengarry Glen Ross' dominated discussions, breaking traditions usually reserved for musicals. Standout actors and creatives are in the running for historic wins, promising a thrilling main event on Sunday.