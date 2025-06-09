Gurjar Community's Mahapanchayat Achieves Progress Amid Protests in Rajasthan

The Gurjar community's mahapanchayat, held in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, ended on Sunday with a general consensus over the state government's response to the community's demands. However, a faction briefly disrupted train services in protest against the pace of government actions.

The meeting, organized by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, was pivotal for addressing the community's demand for a five percent reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla read the state government's resolutions, stressing that the cabinet agreed to push for this inclusion and promised to expedite pending recruitments and Devnarayan Board reviews.

Despite the positive outcome, some community members halted train services at Fatehsinghpura, affecting traffic along the Delhi-Mumbai route until Railway Protection Force and police negotiated for a resolution. The protests were isolated, and Bainsla reinforced the community's approval of the government's efforts, underscoring the value of dialogue over disruption.

