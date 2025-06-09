Left Menu

Gurjar Community's Mahapanchayat Achieves Progress Amid Protests in Rajasthan

The Gurjar community's mahapanchayat in Rajasthan concluded with a consensus on government responses to their demands, primarily regarding a five percent reservation for MBCs. Although some disrupted train services in protest, leader Vijay Bainsla expressed satisfaction with the government's commitments, urging dialogue over demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 08:51 IST
The Gurjar community's mahapanchayat, held in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, ended on Sunday with a general consensus over the state government's response to the community's demands. However, a faction briefly disrupted train services in protest against the pace of government actions.

The meeting, organized by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, was pivotal for addressing the community's demand for a five percent reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla read the state government's resolutions, stressing that the cabinet agreed to push for this inclusion and promised to expedite pending recruitments and Devnarayan Board reviews.

Despite the positive outcome, some community members halted train services at Fatehsinghpura, affecting traffic along the Delhi-Mumbai route until Railway Protection Force and police negotiated for a resolution. The protests were isolated, and Bainsla reinforced the community's approval of the government's efforts, underscoring the value of dialogue over disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

