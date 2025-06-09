Left Menu

Weinstein Retrial: Jury Deliberations Hit Turbulence

The retrial of Harvey Weinstein on sex crime charges in New York hits a critical stage as the jury continues deliberations. Despite one juror's request for removal due to intra-jury conflict, deliberations will proceed, dismissing mistrial appeals. Weinstein's previous conviction was pivotal to the #MeToo movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:47 IST
The jury in Harvey Weinstein's New York sex crimes retrial will resume deliberations on Monday after failing to reach a verdict during two previous days. The panel, consisting of seven women and five men, began to weigh two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape against the former film executive.

Weinstein, aged 73, has maintained his not guilty plea. Tensions within the jury emerged on Friday when one juror sought removal, claiming mistreatment of another member by fellow jurors, a request that the judge rejected alongside a defense motion for a mistrial.

Weinstein's original conviction in 2020 marked a significant moment in the #MeToo movement. Although overturned, this retrial introduces another accuser before a new jury and different judge. Additionally, Weinstein faced conviction in Los Angeles in 2022 concerning a separate rape charge.

