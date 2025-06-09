Left Menu

Honoring a Tribal Icon: Remembering Birsa Munda

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid homage to tribal hero Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, honoring his contribution to India's freedom struggle. Remembered for leading a tribal uprising against British rule, Munda remains a symbol of tribal identity and cultural pride.

In a solemn ceremony held in Jharkhand, Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid floral tributes to the legendary tribal leader, Birsa Munda, on his death anniversary. Celebrated for his significant role in India's freedom struggle, the tributes emphasized his lasting impact on tribal identity and cultural pride.

Born on November 15, 1875, in Jharkhand, Birsa Munda spearheaded a tribal uprising against British colonial forces. His courageous leadership is remembered, particularly since he passed away at the young age of 25 while in custody, marking a poignant chapter in India's history.

Highlighting his sacrifice, Chief Minister Soren asserted that Munda's ideals would continue to inspire future generations in the fight for justice and national pride. The commemoration included garlanding statues of the revered figure at Raj Bhavan and Birsa Chowk, further cementing his legacy.

