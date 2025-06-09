Left Menu

Lucknow's Pride Takes Flight: Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic ISS Journey

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force pilot, is set to make history as the first Indian on the ISS. Despite weather delays, his launch will be celebrated by his alma mater, City Montessori School, with a grand watch party featuring live music, art installations, and live streaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:59 IST
Lucknow will buzz with excitement on Wednesday as Group Captain Shubhanshu 'Shux' Shukla embarks on a groundbreaking journey to the International Space Station (ISS). The City Montessori School, his alma mater, is organizing an extravagant watch party to celebrate the launch, rescheduled due to weather conditions.

This feat will see Shukla enter history as the first Indian to step onto the ISS, joining his crew aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, set to launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre on the Falcon 9 rocket. His journey will be watched by an enthusiastic crowd consisting of family, friends, and school teachers, buoyed by multiple giant screens.

The celebration, as described by CMS founder-director Bharti Gandhi Kingdon, will feature a life-size ISS Cupola replica, live NASA commentary, and an array of space-themed activities. The watch party promises to bring together the community to cheer on 'hamara beta' Shux, as he inspires the youth of Lucknow to reach for the stars.

