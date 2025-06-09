Lucknow's Pride Takes Flight: Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic ISS Journey

Lucknow will buzz with excitement on Wednesday as Group Captain Shubhanshu 'Shux' Shukla embarks on a groundbreaking journey to the International Space Station (ISS). The City Montessori School, his alma mater, is organizing an extravagant watch party to celebrate the launch, rescheduled due to weather conditions.

This feat will see Shukla enter history as the first Indian to step onto the ISS, joining his crew aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, set to launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre on the Falcon 9 rocket. His journey will be watched by an enthusiastic crowd consisting of family, friends, and school teachers, buoyed by multiple giant screens.

The celebration, as described by CMS founder-director Bharti Gandhi Kingdon, will feature a life-size ISS Cupola replica, live NASA commentary, and an array of space-themed activities. The watch party promises to bring together the community to cheer on 'hamara beta' Shux, as he inspires the youth of Lucknow to reach for the stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)