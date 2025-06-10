Left Menu

Sly Stone: The Funk Legend Who Shaped a Musical Era

Sly Stone, founder of Sly and the Family Stone, died at 82. Known for his role in popularizing funk music, Stone's iconic performances at events like Woodstock left a lasting legacy. Despite later struggles, including drug addiction, his work continues to influence music genres like disco and hip-hop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 02:02 IST
Sly Stone: The Funk Legend Who Shaped a Musical Era

Sly Stone, the influential force behind Sly and the Family Stone, passed away at 82 after complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Stone's family confirmed his passing, emphasizing the enduring power of his musical legacy.

Renowned for his electrifying performances, including a legendary set at Woodstock in 1969, Stone's music embodied the spirit of 1960s idealism. His pioneering blend of rock, soul, and psychedelia helped define funk music, pushing it into the mainstream and paving the way for future artists.

Despite facing hardships, including cocaine addiction and legal battles, Stone's influence remains significant. His work continues to echo through modern music, notably in disco and hip-hop, with his band's tracks constantly sampled. Sly and the Family Stone were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025