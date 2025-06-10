Left Menu

Judge Dismisses USD 400 Million Defamation Claim: Focus on Women's Rights

A judge dismissed Justin Baldoni's USD 400 million defamation claim against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Lively expressed gratitude for support and reaffirmed her commitment to advocating for women's rights. The case highlights issues of legal retaliation, with trial proceedings set for March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:12 IST
Blake Lively (Photo/instagram/@blakelively) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant legal ruling, Justin Baldoni's USD 400 million defamation claim against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has been dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman. The lawsuit also involved allegations of extortion and sought substantial damages, but the court found no basis for these claims.

Blake Lively responded to the court's decision on social media, expressing her experiences with retaliatory lawsuits and emphasizing the importance of resources and support for women facing similar challenges. She praised those who supported her and pledged ongoing advocacy for women's rights and protection.

The dismissed lawsuit arises from accusations by Baldoni, who alleged that Lively and others attempted to undermine his film project. The case is set for trial on March 9, 2026, as Lively has countersued Baldoni, citing sexual harassment and retaliation.

