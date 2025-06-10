Judge Dismisses USD 400 Million Defamation Claim: Focus on Women's Rights

In a significant legal ruling, Justin Baldoni's USD 400 million defamation claim against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has been dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman. The lawsuit also involved allegations of extortion and sought substantial damages, but the court found no basis for these claims.

Blake Lively responded to the court's decision on social media, expressing her experiences with retaliatory lawsuits and emphasizing the importance of resources and support for women facing similar challenges. She praised those who supported her and pledged ongoing advocacy for women's rights and protection.

The dismissed lawsuit arises from accusations by Baldoni, who alleged that Lively and others attempted to undermine his film project. The case is set for trial on March 9, 2026, as Lively has countersued Baldoni, citing sexual harassment and retaliation.