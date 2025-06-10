Dear Rookie, Don’t Panic: A Fresh Grad's Career Compass

New Delhi, May 2025: In response to India's burgeoning workforce, Pawan Kumar Marella's new book, Dear Rookie, Don't Panic, is swiftly becoming an indispensable resource for recent graduates and young professionals. The book addresses the pressing need for guidance in workplace behavior, communication, and mental resilience, often overlooked by academic institutions.

Targeting the 12–15 million new job seekers India welcomes annually, this book fills a critical gap by blending personal anecdotes with practical advice. Marella, an IIT and IIM alumnus with over two decades of professional experience at Unilever, offers insights into managing first-day nerves, understanding office dynamics, and maintaining mental well-being.

With endorsements highlighting its relatability and practical approach, early readers describe it as the career guidance they wish they had. The book matches perfectly with the ongoing cultural shift towards empathy and employee well-being within organizations. Available across major platforms, it is ideal for freshers, interns, and young professionals.

