Assam-Bhutan Synergy: A New Chapter in Regional Cooperation
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasizes support for Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, promising collaboration for sustainable growth and regional ties. An 11-member delegation from Bhutan visited to discuss and strengthen cooperation in education, culture, and development between Assam and Bhutan.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong support for Bhutan's ambitious Gelephu Mindfulness City Project on Tuesday, highlighting its importance for regional cooperation and sustainable development. According to Sarma, the Assam government is ready to collaborate closely with Bhutan to ensure the project's success.
An 11-member delegation, including key members of the project's Core Working Group and officials from the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, visited Assam and Meghalaya. Aimed at exchanging ideas and reaffirming ties, they engaged in meaningful dialogue with the state's leadership.
During the discussions, Sarma assured the delegation of Assam's commitment to facilitating the project. He underscored the initiative's potential to foster education, skill development, and cultural exchange, positioning it as a platform for strengthening institutional and people-to-people connections.
