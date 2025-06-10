Reviving Tradition: Himachal's Handicrafts and Handloom Renaissance
Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan emphasized enhancing outreach for artisans via promotions and training. He encouraged social media campaigns and potential Chandigarh sales counters. The Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation is implementing a central project benefiting over 840 artisans and renovating emporia, with a focus on global market expansion.
Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan has commended the efforts made by the State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation to support artisans, urging that the corporation's various schemes and programs maximize their reach.
Chauhan, during the 194th Board of Directors meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, directed officers to create promotional videos showcasing the state's handicrafts and handloom products. These videos are intended to promote and rejuvenate traditional arts via social media channels.
Chauhan also highlighted the need for ongoing training to preserve this artistry on the brink of extinction and announced efforts to potentially open a sales outlet in Chandigarh. The Corporation is executing a Rs 23.38 crore project, benefiting 840 artisans in 2024-25. Renovations of emporia have progressed, and market expansion is underway, focusing on items like Himalayan tweed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
