Pramara Promotions and Sega Forge Alliance for Indian Market

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: In a significant move for the Indian retail sector, NSE EMERGE-listed Pramara Promotions Limited has announced a strategic licensing and manufacturing agreement with Sega Corporation, Japan. The collaboration aims to bring licensed Sega products to Indian consumers.

Sega Corporation, a global titan in entertainment with a market capitalization of USD 3.2 billion as of 2026, is renowned for its gaming and character intellectual properties. This agreement initially introduces four licensed products from the popular 'Crayon Shinchan' edition to India, with plans for further expansions.

The partnership involves relocating Sega's original molds from China to India, underscoring Pramara's commitment to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities domestically. This venture is a significant step in Pramara's strategy to expand its footprint in the toy and character merchandising segments in India.

Rohit Lamba, Chairman & Managing Director of Pramara Promotions, expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, highlighting its importance in strengthening the company's portfolio and manufacturing prowess in India.

Pramara Promotions, known for its expertise in toy and licensed merchandise manufacturing, is poised to broaden its character-driven offerings, further cementing its domestic production infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This information is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should seek independent advice before making investment decisions.