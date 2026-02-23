Left Menu

Pramara Promotions and Sega Forge Alliance for Indian Market

Pramara Promotions Limited has entered a strategic licensing and manufacturing agreement with Sega Corporation to launch licensed Sega products in India, starting with 'Crayon Shinchan.' This partnership enhances Pramara's product portfolio and domestic manufacturing capabilities, marking a pivotal expansion in the Indian retail toy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:40 IST
Marks a Significant Step in Strengthening Global Licensing Portfolio and Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities. Image Credit: ANI
VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: In a significant move for the Indian retail sector, NSE EMERGE-listed Pramara Promotions Limited has announced a strategic licensing and manufacturing agreement with Sega Corporation, Japan. The collaboration aims to bring licensed Sega products to Indian consumers.

Sega Corporation, a global titan in entertainment with a market capitalization of USD 3.2 billion as of 2026, is renowned for its gaming and character intellectual properties. This agreement initially introduces four licensed products from the popular 'Crayon Shinchan' edition to India, with plans for further expansions.

The partnership involves relocating Sega's original molds from China to India, underscoring Pramara's commitment to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities domestically. This venture is a significant step in Pramara's strategy to expand its footprint in the toy and character merchandising segments in India.

Rohit Lamba, Chairman & Managing Director of Pramara Promotions, expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, highlighting its importance in strengthening the company's portfolio and manufacturing prowess in India.

Pramara Promotions, known for its expertise in toy and licensed merchandise manufacturing, is poised to broaden its character-driven offerings, further cementing its domestic production infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This information is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should seek independent advice before making investment decisions.

