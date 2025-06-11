Sunny Pang Joins Indian Cinema: A Crossover in 'Lakadbaggha 2'

Action cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting a thrilling new addition to the international film landscape as martial arts expert Sunny Pang is set to debut in Indian cinema with 'Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business'. This much-anticipated sequel sees Pang star alongside Indian actor Anshuman Jha, who reprises his role as a vigilante animal lover from the original film.

Following a notable performance against Tom Hardy in 'Havoc', Pang is stepping into the Indian film industry with significant buzz. Both Pang and Jha underwent rigorous training in Bangkok under the guidance of seasoned action choreographers Kecha Kamphakdee and Jaika Stunts for the new installment.

The shooting of 'Lakadbaggha 2' is underway in Kolkata, India, and West Java, Indonesia. Anshuman Jha expressed admiration for his co-star, stating, "I admired Sunny Sir's work in Headshot and it's been a dream realized to stand against him in combat. Sunny Pang's involvement is not merely a casting achievement; it amplifies the film's authenticity," he mentioned in a press release.

For Sunny Pang, this project represents more than just a professional milestone. "This is my first Indian film experience and the respect and passion I've encountered is remarkable," Pang commented. "'Lakadbaggha 2' is an action film with soul, carrying a significant narrative on animal rights, endowing each action scene with profound meaning," he elaborated.

He acknowledged the rigorous journey, adding, "Our journey, training in Bangkok and filming in Indonesia, has been intense and unforgettable. It's an honor to contribute to this unique universe of an animal-loving vigilante. Rest assured, we've spared no effort." (ANI)

