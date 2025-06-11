Mystery Unfolds: Detective Sherdil Takes Center Stage

ZEE5 has unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of 'Detective Sherdil', a thrilling murder mystery starring actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The narrative, set against the scenic backdrop of Budapest, spotlights an eccentric detective embroiled in a web of secrets, betrayals, and billion-dollar motives, promising a gripping watch for audiences.

The film is directed by newcomer Ravi Chhabriya, who has worked with big names in the industry. The ensemble cast, including Diana Penty, Boman Irani, and others, adds depth to the story centered around the mysterious death of a flamboyant billionaire, played by Irani.

'Detective Sherdil' sees Dosanjh experimenting with a character described as an unorthodox sleuth employing unconventional methods. The film, scripted by Chhabriya and Ali Abbas Zafar, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on June 20, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.