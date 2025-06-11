Left Menu

GUESS India Aims for Fashionable Success with Bold Expansion

GUESS India plans a major expansion, targeting INR 300 Cr revenue by FY 2025. They're opening 18 new stores and enhancing online presence. Operating via Guess India Pvt Ltd., they aim to solidify their market hold with a dedicated website and presence in premium retail environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:43 IST
GUESS, the renowned lifestyle brand, is ready to elevate its market position in India with an assertive expansion plan targeting revenue growth to INR 300 Cr by the fiscal year 2025.

Following a revenue milestone of INR 162 Cr in FY 2024, GUESS India plans to open 18 new stores in key metro and tier-1 cities, increasing its total store count from 21 to 38. This retail push underscores the brand's commitment to the Indian market and serves to meet the rising demand for premium fashion.

Additionally, GUESS is enhancing its online presence by launching a dedicated India website, www.guess.in, and maintaining strategic alliances with major e-commerce portals and large format retailers. These efforts aim to solidify GUESS as a leading lifestyle fashion brand in India.

