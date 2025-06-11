Vedan's Song Joins Calicut University's Literature Syllabus

The University of Calicut has introduced a new comparative literature module featuring a song by renowned Malayalam rapper and songwriter Hirandas Murali, better known as 'Vedan.' This development comes as part of their third-semester Malayalam degree syllabus.

Vedan's track, 'Bhoomi njan vaazhunna idam' (Earth where I live), is juxtaposed with Michael Jackson's 'They Don't Care About Us' for a comparative analysis focusing on lyrical expression and performance. The module includes video links to aid students' understanding, offering a modern perspective alongside classical works.

The decision to feature Vedan's work was approved on May 31 by the Board of Studies and will be accessible as an optional minor paper for students of the upcoming academic year. Despite recent legal issues faced by Vedan, his influence remains significant in the academic and cultural landscape of Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)