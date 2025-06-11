Boosting Raigad Tourism: New Developments Under PRASAD Scheme

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called for the immediate submission of development proposals for key tourism sites in Raigad district to the central government under the PRASAD scheme.

In a video conference meeting, Pawar, who also heads the finance ministry, reviewed tourism plans for Harihareshwar, Maral, Diveagar, and Shrivardhan, instructing officials to prepare and implement necessary approvals expediently, according to an official release.

The government has earmarked funds for the development and beautification of Shri Harihareshwar Temple's circumambulatory path and a new advanced astronomical observatory in Maral. These initiatives aim to bolster spiritual, nature, and astro tourism, while also generating employment and invigorating the region's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)