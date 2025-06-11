Neo-Nazi Attack Shadows Portugal Day Celebrations

In a shocking incident, a group of neo-Nazis targeted actors outside a Lisbon theatre, leading to the cancellation of a play celebrating Portugal's national poet, Luis de Camoes. The attack occurred on the eve of Portugal Day, a cultural observance that marks the contributions of the iconic literary figure.

The rise of hate speech in Portugal has been noted by the European Union, with right-wing political parties gaining ground. Recently, the anti-immigration party Chega emerged as the main opposition in parliament. Culture Minister Margarida Balseiro Lopes condemned the act as an attack on freedom of expression and democratic values.

Police apprehended one individual following the assault near the Barraca theatre. Actor Aderito Lopes, portraying the 16th-century poet, sustained injuries. The assault coincided with the 30th anniversary of a racially motivated killing, fueling criticism of the government's handling of extremist groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)