In Transit: Revealing Trans Journeys Through Docu-Series

A new four-part docu-series titled 'In Transit' is set to premiere on Prime Video, aiming to shed light on the diverse experiences of trans and non-binary individuals across India. The series, directed by noted filmmaker Ayesha Sood, comes from the creative minds of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, known for their previous work on 'Made in Heaven'.

'In Transit' emerged from Zoya Akhtar's and Reema Kagti's encounters with compelling stories during auditions for a trans character in the second season of 'Made in Heaven'. The series has garnered significant attention for its authentic representation of LGBTQ narratives, which is set to continue with this new venture.

Discussing universal themes such as identity, place in society, and love, 'In Transit' spans a wide array of personal stories from various walks of life. Through this series, the filmmakers aim to provide a genuine and varied insight into the trans community, highlighting the importance of representation in media.

(With inputs from agencies.)