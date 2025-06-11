Left Menu

In Transit: Revealing Trans Journeys Through Docu-Series

In Transit, a four-part docu-series by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, explores the diverse lives of trans and non-binary individuals in India. Directed by Ayesha Sood, the series delves into universal themes like identity and love, premiering on Prime Video this June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:37 IST
In Transit: Revealing Trans Journeys Through Docu-Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new four-part docu-series titled 'In Transit' is set to premiere on Prime Video, aiming to shed light on the diverse experiences of trans and non-binary individuals across India. The series, directed by noted filmmaker Ayesha Sood, comes from the creative minds of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, known for their previous work on 'Made in Heaven'.

'In Transit' emerged from Zoya Akhtar's and Reema Kagti's encounters with compelling stories during auditions for a trans character in the second season of 'Made in Heaven'. The series has garnered significant attention for its authentic representation of LGBTQ narratives, which is set to continue with this new venture.

Discussing universal themes such as identity, place in society, and love, 'In Transit' spans a wide array of personal stories from various walks of life. Through this series, the filmmakers aim to provide a genuine and varied insight into the trans community, highlighting the importance of representation in media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025