Princess Amalia's Swift Recovery from Horseback Accident

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands is in recovery at a hospital after successfully undergoing surgery for a broken arm caused by a horseback riding accident. The Royal House confirmed the surgery took place at University Medical Centre Utrecht and that she will be monitored for another day.

Updated: 11-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:35 IST
Princess Amalia of the Netherlands is recuperating at a hospital following surgery on one of her arms, which she broke after falling off a horse. The Royal House announced that the surgery was performed successfully at University Medical Centre Utrecht.

The 21-year-old royal, formally acknowledged as the Princess of Orange, sustained the injury on Tuesday. The same evening, she underwent surgery to address the issue, emphasizing the dedication of the medical team.

"The operation went well. She will remain at the UMC Utrecht for monitoring at least until tomorrow," a statement from the Royal House confirmed. Amalia had earlier revealed in a book by a Dutch comedian her passion for horseback riding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

