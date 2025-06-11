Left Menu

The Musical Legacy of Brian Wilson: A Troubled Genius Remembered

Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson, known for iconic hits and a tumultuous life marked by drug abuse and mental health battles, has passed away at 82. His family announced his death without detailing the cause. Wilson had faced dementia and required conservatorship following his wife's 2024 death.

Brian Wilson, the cofounder of the legendary band Beach Boys, has left an indelible mark on rock music with his unforgettable compositions like "Good Vibrations" and "God Only Knows." Despite his immense talent, Wilson's life was a constant struggle with drug abuse and mental health challenges.

Wilson's passing at the age of 82 was announced by his family through a heartfelt statement on the singer's official website. "We are at a loss for words right now," expressed the family, highlighting the global nature of their grief.

The announcement did not specify a cause of death. In recent years, Wilson suffered from dementia and required family support via conservatorship after the death of his wife, Melinda Wilson, in early 2024.

