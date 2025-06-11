Tragedy Strikes: Jagannath Temple Servitor Found Murdered
An 83-year-old servitor, Jagannath Dixit, of the Jagannath temple in Puri was allegedly murdered. His body was discovered in a pool of blood near Rabeni Choura. A man was caught on CCTV leaving Dixit's body roadside, and one suspect has been detained. Investigation is ongoing.
A shocking incident emerged from Puri, where an 83-year-old servitor of the revered Jagannath temple was allegedly murdered.
The deceased, identified as Jagannath Dixit, was found in a pool of blood at Gudiashahi's Rabeni Choura, coinciding with the 'Snan Jatra' festival.
Authorities revealed CCTV footage captured a man leaving Dixit's body by the roadside. A suspect has been detained, while the investigation continues under the supervision of SP Vinit Agarwal.
