Tragedy Strikes: Jagannath Temple Servitor Found Murdered

An 83-year-old servitor, Jagannath Dixit, of the Jagannath temple in Puri was allegedly murdered. His body was discovered in a pool of blood near Rabeni Choura. A man was caught on CCTV leaving Dixit's body roadside, and one suspect has been detained. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident emerged from Puri, where an 83-year-old servitor of the revered Jagannath temple was allegedly murdered.

The deceased, identified as Jagannath Dixit, was found in a pool of blood at Gudiashahi's Rabeni Choura, coinciding with the 'Snan Jatra' festival.

Authorities revealed CCTV footage captured a man leaving Dixit's body by the roadside. A suspect has been detained, while the investigation continues under the supervision of SP Vinit Agarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

