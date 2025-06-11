Remembering Hamle Bulbul: The Legacy of Kashmiri Music Maestro

Ustad Ghulam Nabi Shah, cherished as Hamle Bulbul, passed away, leaving a profound impact on Kashmiri music and culture. A government official confirmed his death occurred at his ancestral home in Baramulla's Dangiwacha Rafiabad.

Shah, celebrated for elevating local music, dedicated over 30 years to the Information Department. His remarkable career saw him represent Kashmiri folk music on global stages, earning him numerous accolades.

Renowned for his soulful vocals and sarangi excellence, Shah notably showcased his prowess through performances that included the elegant 'glass' dance. His mastery also extended to the traditional Bacha Nagma dance. In 2011, Shah was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Award for promoting Kashmiri Lok Sangeet.