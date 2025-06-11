Left Menu

Remembering Hamle Bulbul: The Legacy of Kashmiri Music Maestro

Ustad Ghulam Nabi Shah, affectionately known as Hamle Bulbul, was a pivotal figure in preserving and promoting Kashmiri art and culture. His contributions to music have left a lasting legacy, earning recognition both nationally and internationally. Shah's unique performances captivated audiences and fostered the region's musical traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:18 IST
Remembering Hamle Bulbul: The Legacy of Kashmiri Music Maestro
  • Country:
  • India

Ustad Ghulam Nabi Shah, cherished as Hamle Bulbul, passed away, leaving a profound impact on Kashmiri music and culture. A government official confirmed his death occurred at his ancestral home in Baramulla's Dangiwacha Rafiabad.

Shah, celebrated for elevating local music, dedicated over 30 years to the Information Department. His remarkable career saw him represent Kashmiri folk music on global stages, earning him numerous accolades.

Renowned for his soulful vocals and sarangi excellence, Shah notably showcased his prowess through performances that included the elegant 'glass' dance. His mastery also extended to the traditional Bacha Nagma dance. In 2011, Shah was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Award for promoting Kashmiri Lok Sangeet.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025