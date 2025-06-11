Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR Ignite 'War 2'

As 2025's most awaited film, 'War 2' reintroduces Hrithik Roshan and marks Jr NTR's debut to the series. With the release on August 14, anticipation builds as dubbing is underway and teasers set high expectations. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:23 IST
Poster of War 2 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipation for 2025's blockbuster 'War 2' is palpable, as the film promises to deliver an electrifying clash between Hrithik Roshan and newcomer Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and featuring Kiara Advani, the action-packed sequel is gearing up for its August 14 release.

A recent social media clip revealed Jr NTR entering the dubbing studio, adding to the excitement surrounding the final production phases. 'War 2' not only extends Roshan's iconic character, Kabir, but it also promises a romantic angle with Advani's character, shown in the teaser as sensual and dynamic.

Part of the ambitious YRF Spy Universe, this sequel stands alongside its predecessors such as 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Pathaan', reinforcing its potential as a box office juggernaut. As fans eagerly await its release, all eyes remain on this epic collaboration brewed under Aditya Chopra's esteemed banner.

