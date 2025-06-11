Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'Sardaarji 3': FWICE Appeals to CBFC

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has requested the Central Board of Film Certification to withhold the certification for Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Sardaarji 3' due to its alleged involvement of Pakistani artists. This action comes amidst diplomatic tensions and recent government directives against Pakistani collaborations in Indian cinema.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has called upon the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to halt the certification of actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film, 'Sardaarji 3'. The request is reportedly due to the involvement of Pakistani artists in the production.

Speculation surfaced regarding Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's participation in the film, fueled by Dosanjh's shared behind-the-scenes photos. However, the actor clarified the misconception, revealing the actual design of a T-shirt worn, which features Michelle Yeoh, not Hania.

FWICE referenced recent government advisories prohibiting Pakistani-origin content in Indian productions in their letter to CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi. They urged compliance with national directives ahead of the film's planned release on June 27.

