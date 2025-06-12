Trump's Cultural Revolution: Shaking Up the Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump made a notable appearance at the Kennedy Center, marking a new era in the institution's direction under his influence. This comes as he remakes the cultural landscape to reflect his political stance, appointing loyalists and asserting control over its management.

The event drew a mixed reception, with cheers and boos greeting Trump and his demeanor reminiscent of a MAGA-themed Broadway outing. The president's recent actions have stirred discontent among the arts community, leading to the withdrawal of artists and the cancellation of prominent productions like 'Hamilton.'

The administration's moves, which include proposed cuts to federal arts funding and targeted actions against the Smithsonian, signify a broader cultural shift. Despite the controversy, Trump remains unfazed by criticism as he pursues an overhaul of the American arts scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)