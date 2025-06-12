Left Menu

Gauri Khan Shines as Emanate Home's New Brand Ambassador

Emanate Home, a luxury lighting brand, appoints Gauri Khan as its brand ambassador, coinciding with the launch of the Gauri Khan Designs Experience Centre in New Delhi. Together, they introduce 'Luminous Legacy', a lighting collection blending Emanate's craftsmanship with Khan's design aesthetics, marking a new era in lighting and interior design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:17 IST
Gauri Khan Shines as Emanate Home's New Brand Ambassador
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Emanate Home, a leader in luxury lighting known for its architectural and minimalist designs, has named Gauri Khan as its latest brand ambassador. The announcement was made on May 11th, 2025, in New Delhi, aligning with the debut of the Gauri Khan Designs Experience Centre.

The initiative is part of a creative partnership that sees the development of a new lighting collection titled 'Luminous Legacy'. This collection is set to merge the intricate craftsmanship of Emanate Home with Gauri Khan's unique design sensibility, providing a blend of sculptural elegance and emotional depth.

Known for blending form with functionality, Emanate Home continues to push the boundaries of modern luxury through innovative lighting designs. The collaboration and new experience centre embody a seamless integration of texture, tone, and ambience, offering visitors an immersive sight into the future of interior design and lighting.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025