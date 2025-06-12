Gauri Khan Shines as Emanate Home's New Brand Ambassador

Emanate Home, a leader in luxury lighting known for its architectural and minimalist designs, has named Gauri Khan as its latest brand ambassador. The announcement was made on May 11th, 2025, in New Delhi, aligning with the debut of the Gauri Khan Designs Experience Centre.

The initiative is part of a creative partnership that sees the development of a new lighting collection titled 'Luminous Legacy'. This collection is set to merge the intricate craftsmanship of Emanate Home with Gauri Khan's unique design sensibility, providing a blend of sculptural elegance and emotional depth.

Known for blending form with functionality, Emanate Home continues to push the boundaries of modern luxury through innovative lighting designs. The collaboration and new experience centre embody a seamless integration of texture, tone, and ambience, offering visitors an immersive sight into the future of interior design and lighting.