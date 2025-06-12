Left Menu

In Transit: Illuminating Lives of Trans and Non-Binary Individuals

'In Transit' is a four-part docu-series exploring the lives of trans and non-binary individuals, directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It premieres on Prime Video, highlighting diverse stories of identity, love, and authenticity through personal narratives from across India.

Updated: 12-06-2025 11:07 IST
'In Transit', the new docu-series helmed by Ayesha Sood, delves into the multifaceted lives of trans and non-binary individuals. This four-part series, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, premieres on Prime Video.

The series originates from Akhtar and Kagti's experiences while casting for the second season of 'Made in Heaven', a show recognized for its portrayal of LGBTQ characters. The production team received profound feedback from the LGBTQ community, strikingly represented by trans character Meher.

Alongside stories of a classical musician, school educator, and corporate professional, the series uses pop culture to capture shared human experiences of identity, family, and belonging. Sood commends OTT platforms for bringing documentaries like these to wider audiences.

